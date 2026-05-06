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Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$765,900
08/08/2026
$765,900
07/08/2026
$763,600
06/08/2026
$765,900
;
4
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ID: 39712
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaHistadrut

About the complex

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Youd Alef district, in a quiet and well maintained building, 4.5 room apartment well arranged and spacious. Sun terrace, well equipped, central air conditioning.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$765,900
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