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Residential quarter Ramat aviv grand luxe piscine gardien salle de sport

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,63M
12/08/2026
$3,63M
11/08/2026
$3,64M
;
9
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ID: 39800
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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FOR SALE - Ramat Aviv Guimel, Tel Aviv Welcome to the most beautiful building of Ramat Aviv Guimel, a prestigious residence that embodies luxury, comfort and serenity. Located just steps from the Schuster centre, the beaches of Ramat Aviv and the many parks in the north of Tel Aviv, this exceptional project offers a unique living environment in one of the city's most sought after areas. The building, considered the most exclusive address in the neighborhood, offers an extraordinary standing: • Semi-Olympic outdoor swimming pool • Fully equipped gym • 24/7 caretaker • Sumptuous reception lobby with security service and reception • Perfectly maintained and quiet residence Apartment 4.5 rooms of 137 m2. Large terrace with exceptional panoramic views over all Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Ramat Gan. New apartment with many improvements: high-end finishes, custom kitchen, advanced air conditioning system. Spacious and bright living space, perfectly arranged. Price: 10,900,000 Shekels

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Ramat aviv grand luxe piscine gardien salle de sport
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,63M
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