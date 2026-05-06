Residential quarter Ramat aviv grand luxe piscine gardien salle de sport

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FOR SALE - Ramat Aviv Guimel, Tel Aviv
Welcome to the most beautiful building of Ramat Aviv Guimel, a prestigious residence that embodies luxury, comfort and serenity. Located just steps from the Schuster centre, the beaches of Ramat Aviv and the many parks in the north of Tel Aviv, this exceptional project offers a unique living environment in one of the city's most sought after areas.
The building, considered the most exclusive address in the neighborhood, offers an extraordinary standing:
• Semi-Olympic outdoor swimming pool
• Fully equipped gym
• 24/7 caretaker
• Sumptuous reception lobby with security service and reception
• Perfectly maintained and quiet residence
Apartment 4.5 rooms of 137 m2.
Large terrace with exceptional panoramic views over all Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Ramat Gan.
New apartment with many improvements: high-end finishes, custom kitchen, advanced air conditioning system.
Spacious and bright living space, perfectly arranged.
Price: 10,900,000 Shekels
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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