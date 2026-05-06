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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 5 pieces en rez de jardin a vendre dans projet neuf netivot

Netivot, Israel
from
$820,000
;
2
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ID: 38817
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 5 pieces en rez de jardin a vendre dans projet neuf netivot
Netivot, Israel
from
$820,000
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