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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,45M
06/05/2026
$1,45M
05/05/2026
$1,44M
;
5
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ID: 35655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

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Ground floor 5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,45M
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