  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer

Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35919
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms • 2 shower rooms • 5th floor with elevator • 70 m2 + 20 m2 terrace • Sea view Ben Yehuda / Bograshov Price: 4,850,000 Co-ownership charges : 300 / month

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$503,620
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon souccah
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$895,700
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,38M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 3 pieces terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement luxueux de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,873
Nitza Street, Netanya This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from the beautiful walk of Netanya. Close to cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and the beach. Apartment Details : • HaTerrassa building, facing the sea • Standing building with 3 elevators • Guardian prese…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$422,500
In the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, 2 room apartment in residence with swimming pool. Very good investment product or foot-to-earth
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$946,400
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications