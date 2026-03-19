  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Centre ville belle terrasse

Residential quarter Centre ville belle terrasse

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,99M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 35058
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Hafetz Haim, Hafetz Haim Garden

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New opportunity in Raanana – Hafetz Haim Street Close to Yhavne School, in a family and sought-after environment. Apartment 4 rooms, very spacious and pleasant to live : ✔️ 120 m2 living space (160 m2 arnona) ✔️ Beautiful terrace of 25 m2, ideal for the soucca ✔️ Large living space ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ 2 cellars ✔️ 2 parking spaces An apartment with rare volumes, well located, offering a real comfort of daily life. ? For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,21M
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,950
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$713,250
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$339,190
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centre ville belle terrasse
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,99M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,14M
In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom. No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained. The building is back from the street. small garden on each side wher…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet rEsidence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
New residential project, 7-storey boutique building, high-end located in one of Tel-Aviv's most sought-after areas. Within walking distance are the Port of Tel Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha'Atsmaout, the Place Dizengoff and a wide range of cafes, restaurants, shops …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,438
For Rent - New Building - Entrance in early January Beautiful modern apartment in a new high standing building, available from early January. Property Details: • 3 rooms (2 bedrooms + living room) • Balcony • New building • Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price: 14,00…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications