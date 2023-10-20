  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo

Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,76M
;
4
ID: 34634
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff

About the complex

Français Français
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General bathroom with laundry balcony Secure room (Mamad) and children's room A few steps from the beach! About the neighborhood: The Ben Gurion area in Tel Aviv is one of the most sought after in the city, renowned for its dynamic atmosphere and proximity to the beach. Located near Ben Gurion Boulevard, this area combines perfectly urban amenities and relaxation by the sea. Residents enjoy easy access to cafes, restaurants, shops and cultural places, all within walking distance. With its central location, excellent public transport and a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere, Ben Gurion is ideal for those looking for a dynamic lifestyle in the heart of Tel Aviv. Price: NIS 8,800,000 Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,76M
