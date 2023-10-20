  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m

Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 34903
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb 2-room apartment on the ground floor with private garden Discover this charming 2 rooms located on the ground floor, offering a modern interior and a private garden of 50 m2, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful days. Characteristics: • 55 m2 of indoor space • Private garden of 50 m2 • A comfortable room • Modern bathroom • Parking space included • Planned delivery end of year 2026 A bright and functional apartment, ideal for a couple or anyone wishing to live in a modern and pleasant setting. Proximity & environment : Located a few minutes from Grande Avenue Balfour, with shops, supermarkets, public transport and synagogues. Schools and facilities for children are easily accessible. The tramway is a few minutes' walk away, making it easy to travel throughout the city. The Grande Avenue Ha

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vue mer eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$507,870
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$837,045
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Haifa, Israel
from
$374,633
Translations EN → EnglishFR → Hebrew EN → RussianFR → ItalianFR → SpanishFR → Portuguese English Hebrew Italian Spanish Portuguese Russian previous Our services The website Banners Mailing 2004-2025© Powered by VDEDesign ANNOUNCES Sales (3) New projects (0) Rentals (0) Vacation Rental…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Herzog 21 Kiryat Shmuel, beginning of Rehavia 6th floor Elevator 3 room apartment Bathroom with shower Balcony with stunning views Private roof with outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi and spectacular view Secured room (Mamad) Fully furnished Architectural design
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications