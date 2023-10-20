Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Superb 2-room apartment on the ground floor with private garden
Discover this charming 2 rooms located on the ground floor, offering a modern interior and a private garden of 50 m2, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful days.
Characteristics:
• 55 m2 of indoor space
• Private garden of 50 m2
• A comfortable room
• Modern bathroom
• Parking space included
• Planned delivery end of year 2026
A bright and functional apartment, ideal for a couple or anyone wishing to live in a modern and pleasant setting.
Proximity & environment :
Located a few minutes from Grande Avenue Balfour, with shops, supermarkets, public transport and synagogues.
Schools and facilities for children are easily accessible.
The tramway is a few minutes' walk away, making it easy to travel throughout the city.
The Grande Avenue Ha
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
