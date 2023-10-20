  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil

Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil

Ashdod, Israel
$689,700
9
ID: 34720
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaAtzmaut, 101

About the complex

Français Français
For sale in Ashdod : Real shotgun! 4 room apartment – 128 m2 with balcony of 10 m2 offering a completely unobstructed view of the park, without any vis-à-vis. Located in a sought after residence of 8 floors, with 2 elevators including an elevator of Shabbat, the apartment has air conditioning, private parking and an entrance immediately available. Strategic location, close to all amenities. Price displayed: 2 500 000 A rare case on the market, to be seized without delay.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,11M
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Ashdod, Israel
from
$689,700
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
FOR SALE – 2 rooms with parking In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to Sheinkin and Shouk HaCarmel, discover an apartment ideally located in a building. 45 m2 – 2 pieces 5th floor, quiet behind Mamak upstairs Private parking Guardian and gym. Requested price: 2 900 000 A rare property, perfe…
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
For sale – superb renovated apartment of 5 rooms (105 m2 net) with a beautiful terrace of 20 m2, on the 2nd floor of a well maintained building, without elevator. The apartment is distinguished by its brightness, its calm, and its perfect distribution of spaces: pleasant living room, modern …
Real estate Israel
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
Superb 5 rooms (16 apartments for sale!!) from 110 m2 to 130 m2 optimized (from 2.550.000 to 3.000.000 NIS) in the project Nof Hapark, project TAMA 38-1, 7 minutes walk from the sea and 4 minutes from the tram. 4 bedrooms including a Mamad, with 2 bathrooms, a large living room, view of the …
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
