Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild

prestigious and exclusive renovation by Gidi Bar Orian renowned architect, perfect alliance between contemporary elegance and respect for the architectural heritage of the boulevard.
Apartment of 145 m2, fully decorated by the architect himself
2 elegant bedrooms
Mamad (secure room) converted into laundry/service room
Spacious and bright living room, open onto the avenue
Great modern cuisine, thought to receive
External spaces & services
Terrace of 18 m2, deep, ideal for dinner with friends or enjoy the panorama on the boulevard and on the west of the city.
Double private parking space, rare and precious in the centre of Tel Aviv.
Cave, for optimal storage comfort.
