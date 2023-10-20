  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$759,266
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34557
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Kdoshei Kahir

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments before increasing prices by 120.000NIS: * 2 pieces from 2.421,900NIS * 3 pieces from 2.328.000NIS * 4 pieces from 2.670.000NIS * Mini penthouse from 3.829.500NIS * Penthouse from 5.761.280NIS Kadoshei Kaire Street, quiet and intimate, is ideally located in the heart of Bat Yam city centre, a few minutes walk from the promenade and the sea. The neighbourhood offers a complete environment with recognized schools, cultural hubs, municipal services, shops and trendy cafes. Accessibility is optimal thanks to the tramway in the immediate vicinity, enhancing the attractiveness and potential of the sector. A premium project with high potential, in a changing sector, ideal for living or investing.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdodappartement 3 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$548,625
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,270
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$759,266
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Show all Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Nahalat Binyamin Street, in the centre of Tel Aviv, on the pedestrian and artistic side. District between Carmel Market, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild, walking from the beach. Classified and restored building, Apartment 3 rooms of about 60 m2 + balcony 4 m2. 1st floor (equivalent 2nd), high …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$583,110
Beautiful 4 room apartment, new, bright and spacious. Area 110 m2, it includes terrace 14m2, a cellar, parking and an elevator. Offering beautiful sea views, it is located on the 2nd floor of an 8-storey building, in the new residential environment of Akhziv
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
In a small 5 storey new building in Kiryat Moché, apartment unique its kind: large 4P on the top floor, bright and airy, with soucca and parking, ideally located near the tram and the entrance to the city. Rare product, Immediate entry
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications