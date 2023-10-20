  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,41M
ID: 34370
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehoshua Bin Nun, 46

About the complex

New for sale exclusively! Located at 46 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street Close to the prestigious Basel complex In a building under renovation (Tama 1) Currently owned by Ohana Group. A beautiful 2-room apartment of 66 m2 will be available (3 possible pieces) First floor Orientation: West and South Parking in a robotic facility

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,230
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnellecoup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$648,945
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,41M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
A rare property on the market: a prestigious duplex penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv, offering an exclusive living environment between the sea, culture and urban effervescence. Main characteristics • Interior area: 140 m2 • Spectacular terrace: 140 m2 with panoramic views of the city and …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$689,700
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac de agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$695,970
rdj 4 p agamim 140m2 de jardin
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
