  A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance

Netanya, Israel
$642,675
ID: 33716
Last update: 20/02/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

Dizengoff Street in the heart of Netanya, premium location near Kikar HaAtsmaout. The area is sought after for its shops, cafes, urban attraction and quick access to the beach. Apartment of 3 rooms, about 88 m2, on the 1st floor of 5. Fully renovated, with comfortable volumes and bright living room. Suitable for a principal residence or strategic rental investment. 1 minute from Kikar HaAtsmaout and walking from the beaches. Building affected by a Pinoui-Binoui project (advanced stage), offering potential for recovery. (destruct/reconstruction of the building with delivery of a new unit with modern services) Price charged: 2 050 000.

Netanya, Israel
20.10.2023
10.10.2023
15.09.2023
05.01.2023
19.12.2022
17.08.2022
