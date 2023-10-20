  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Harish
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces

Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces

Harish, Israel
from
$463,485
02/04/2025
$463,485
24/02/2025
$464,805
04/02/2025
$457,215
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24754
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Harish

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
MAGNIFIC 4 FIELDS IN A RECENT BUILDING. EXCEPTIONAL PANORAMIC VIEW. BIG TERRASS. BIG KITCHEN. 15 MINUTES CARRYING THE HADERA SEA. PARKING AND CAVE

Location on the map

Harish, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem abu tor
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,635
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces
Harish, Israel
from
$463,485
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira
Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious penthouse 120 m2, huge terrase / soccah (75 m2), swimming pool, 2 parking spaces, cellar, 3 toilets, quiet, well maintained, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces . a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,247
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city. facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun 2 bathrooms , cellar and free parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications