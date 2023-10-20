Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby
Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces .
a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city.
facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun
2 bathrooms ,
cellar and free parking