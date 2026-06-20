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New Houses and Villas for sale in Sukawati, Indonesia

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Cottage village Moono
Cottage village Moono
Cottage village Moono
Cottage village Moono
Cottage village Moono
Show all Cottage village Moono
Cottage village Moono
Batuan, Indonesia
from
$150,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
ESTABRO
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Agency
ESTABRO
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