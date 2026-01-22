Apart hotel Investicia v Black Sands Oasis na Bali Dohodnost 12 16 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie UNIT Space Management

📊 Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali
Yield 12–16% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by UNIT Space Management
Nuanu, Bali
📈 Investment Metrics
Expected yield: 12–16% per annum
Projected payback period: 7–9 years
Format: Studio
Project completion: 2028
Ownership structure: Leasehold
📍 Location and Demand
Nuanu is a new cultural and technological cluster in Bali with a 45-hectare master-planned development.
The complex is located within walking distance of the city-of-the-future infrastructure: schools, SPA centers, restaurants, and art spaces.
Ocean access — 3 minutes.
Canggu — approximately 20 minutes.
The location is attractive for digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and long-term residents.
🏨 Investment Model
Professional property management by UNIT Space Management.
Centralized rental program without owner involvement.
Stable demand driven by the “city within a city” concept and year-round rental potential.
Suitable for both short-term and mid-term rentals
🏗 Project
Black Sands Oasis is a modern residential cluster designed in a desert modernism architectural style.
Infrastructure of the complex and Nuanu includes:
* international school and children’s center
* SPA and fitness areas
* restaurants and art galleries
* beach clubs and cultural venues
* 35+ infrastructure facilities within walking distance
💼 Purchase Terms
Developer installment plan available.
Flexible payment schedule during the construction period.
🛡 Legal Security
Land and construction documents available upon request.
Transaction supported by an international real estate broker.
Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.