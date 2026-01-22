Apart hotel Investicia v Black Sands Oasis na Bali Dohodnost 12 16 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie UNIT Space Management

📊 Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali

Yield 12–16% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by UNIT Space Management

Nuanu, Bali

📈 Investment Metrics

Expected yield: 12–16% per annum

Projected payback period: 7–9 years

Format: Studio

Project completion: 2028

Ownership structure: Leasehold

📍 Location and Demand

Nuanu is a new cultural and technological cluster in Bali with a 45-hectare master-planned development.

The complex is located within walking distance of the city-of-the-future infrastructure: schools, SPA centers, restaurants, and art spaces.

Ocean access — 3 minutes.

Canggu — approximately 20 minutes.

The location is attractive for digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and long-term residents.

🏨 Investment Model

Professional property management by UNIT Space Management.

Centralized rental program without owner involvement.

Stable demand driven by the “city within a city” concept and year-round rental potential.

Suitable for both short-term and mid-term rentals

🏗 Project

Black Sands Oasis is a modern residential cluster designed in a desert modernism architectural style.

Infrastructure of the complex and Nuanu includes:

* international school and children’s center

* SPA and fitness areas

* restaurants and art galleries

* beach clubs and cultural venues

* 35+ infrastructure facilities within walking distance

💼 Purchase Terms

Developer installment plan available.

Flexible payment schedule during the construction period.

🛡 Legal Security

Land and construction documents available upon request.

Transaction supported by an international real estate broker.

