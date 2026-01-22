  1. Realting.com
  Apart hotel Investicia v Black Sands Oasis na Bali Dohodnost 12 16 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie UNIT Space Management

Apart hotel Investicia v Black Sands Oasis na Bali Dohodnost 12 16 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie UNIT Space Management

Beraban, Indonesia
from
$109,700
from
$3,516/m²
BTC
1.3048597
ETH
68.3932737
USDT
108 458.6902896
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16 1
ID: 33240
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan
  • Village
    Beraban

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

📊 Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali

Yield 12–16% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by UNIT Space Management

Nuanu, Bali

📈 Investment Metrics

Expected yield: 12–16% per annum

Projected payback period: 7–9 years

Format: Studio

Project completion: 2028

Ownership structure: Leasehold

 

📍 Location and Demand

Nuanu is a new cultural and technological cluster in Bali with a 45-hectare master-planned development.

The complex is located within walking distance of the city-of-the-future infrastructure: schools, SPA centers, restaurants, and art spaces.

Ocean access — 3 minutes.

Canggu — approximately 20 minutes.

The location is attractive for digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and long-term residents.

 

🏨 Investment Model

Professional property management by UNIT Space Management.

Centralized rental program without owner involvement.

Stable demand driven by the “city within a city” concept and year-round rental potential.

Suitable for both short-term and mid-term rentals

 

🏗 Project

Black Sands Oasis is a modern residential cluster designed in a desert modernism architectural style.

Infrastructure of the complex and Nuanu includes:

* international school and children’s center

* SPA and fitness areas

* restaurants and art galleries

* beach clubs and cultural venues

* 35+ infrastructure facilities within walking distance

 

💼 Purchase Terms

Developer installment plan available.

Flexible payment schedule during the construction period.

 

🛡 Legal Security

Land and construction documents available upon request.

Transaction supported by an international real estate broker.

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Location on the map

Beraban, Indonesia
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Video Review of apart-hotel Investicia v Black Sands Oasis na Bali Dohodnost 12 16 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie UNIT Space Management

