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Hotels for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Patong
3
Pa Tong
3
Karon
3
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13 properties total found
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m. in Pa Tong, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 390
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 7
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, only 200 m.   The hotel i…
$96,92M
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4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 256
Number of floors 5
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 150 meters.   On a land a…
$44,53M
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Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex. in Rawai, Thailand
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
Area 35 m²
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand,…
$147,000
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 105
Number of floors 7
Luxury 4-star hotel for sale, 105 rooms, near Central Phuket Floresta, Thailand.   The…
$7,95M
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Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand. in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand.
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 266
Number of floors 9
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand.   The hotel is located n…
$10,28M
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Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 88
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Located on a land area of a…
$52,99M
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4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 976 m²
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.   On land size 1…
$49,93M
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4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Pa Tong, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 119
Number of floors 6
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province. It is a contemporar…
$14,72M
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3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 300 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 300 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 50
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 300 meters.   The hote…
$11,78M
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Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters. in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 98
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.   …
$41,21M
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5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters. in Kamala, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters.
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 179
Number of floors 4
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters.   L…
$38,18M
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4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 140
Number of floors 4
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, 1 Km. It is a 4-story hotel. …
$23,55M
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4-star hotel for sale, 75 rooms, near Phuket Airport, only 2 Km. in Thalang, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 75 rooms, near Phuket Airport, only 2 Km.
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 75
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 75 rooms, near Phuket Airport, only 2 Km.   The hotel is locate…
$9,42M
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Property types in Phuket Province

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