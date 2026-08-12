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Сommercial property in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Rawai
9
Patong
8
Pa Tong
8
Karon
7
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41 property total found
Commercial property 82 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 82 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$313,071
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Commercial property 52 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 52 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$198,533
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
KAT6906 New Hotel for sale! It is located in a great location on 15 Rai Square (8.784…
$7,99M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6347 A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel com…
$1,20M
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Commercial property 83 m² in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Commercial property 83 m²
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Area 83 m²
KOH22884 Commercial space listing This commercial plaza is a rare opportunity to secu…
$339,394
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Commercial property 116 m² in Thalang, Thailand
Commercial property 116 m²
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 116 m²
MAI22607 This unique property offers an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a s…
$485,290
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Commercial property 230 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 230 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
RAW3596 Price starts from 14,49 million Baht! The charming architecture of the new el…
$438,375
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Commercial property 421 m² in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Commercial property 421 m²
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
BAN22765 A rare multi-purpose house designed for entrepreneurs who want the perfect b…
$1,21M
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Commercial property 202 m² in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property 202 m²
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
KAT7296 This is a building located in commercial district of Kata. On three floors th…
$363,636
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Commercial property 658 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 658 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Area 658 m²
NAI5244 A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, e…
$1,97M
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Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
KAR6864 Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (…
$1,22M
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Commercial property 71 m² in Chalong, Thailand
Commercial property 71 m²
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
CHA6333 Discover a rare opportunity to own a versatile commercial building in Chalong…
$140,531
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Commercial property 450 m² in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property 450 m²
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
KAR6062 Great investment opportunity to introduce to your clients. This restaurant is…
$1,33M
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Commercial property 144 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 144 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 144 m²
PAT6448 Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distanc…
$1,50M
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Commercial property 2 060 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 2 060 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 060 m²
PAT4623 The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 mi…
$2,27M
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Commercial property 600 m² in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Commercial property 600 m²
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 600 m²
BAN6675 URGENT SALE of a part of the hotel! Part of a working hotel with additional l…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 1 334 m² in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Commercial property 1 334 m²
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 334 m²
CHA22600 This fully completed 7-story residence in the heart of Soi Ta-ied offers a u…
$1,85M
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Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT6849 Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has…
$708,685
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Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6176 This spa complex is located in the most famous area of the island of Phuket -…
$16,59M
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Commercial property 3 200 m² in Ratsada, Thailand
Commercial property 3 200 m²
Ratsada, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
KTH6811 Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: …
$3,03M
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5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m. in Pa Tong, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 390
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 7
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, only 200 m.   The hotel i…
$96,92M
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4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 256
Number of floors 5
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 150 meters.   On a land a…
$44,53M
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Commercial property 320 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 320 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
NAY6153 This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master ho…
$1,34M
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Commercial property 1 100 m² in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 100 m²
TAL7295 This is a residence that has: 5 three-story villas secured parking within a …
$1,30M
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Commercial property 270 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 270 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
RAW22441 This beautifully designed three-story corner shop house offers an incredible…
$482,509
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Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex. in Rawai, Thailand
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
Area 35 m²
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand,…
$147,000
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Commercial property 115 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 115 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 115 m²
Open space for group classes, the possibility of organizing locker rooms and reception areas…
Price on request
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Commercial property 62 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 62 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 62 m²
Compact room with an open layout and the possibility of organizing a showcase.Suitable for: …
Price on request
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Hotel in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 105
Number of floors 7
Luxury 4-star hotel for sale, 105 rooms, near Central Phuket Floresta, Thailand.   The…
$7,95M
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Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand. in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand.
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 266
Number of floors 9
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand.   The hotel is located n…
$10,28M
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