Commercial real estate in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
50
Patong
11
61 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near the park Apartments in a new comp…
€41,704
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near Bang Tao Apartments in a residenti…
€79,238
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
€100,691
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
€117,472
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€117,472
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€446,653
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
€338,217
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
€229,781
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,970
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€127,095
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€126,509
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment, in Patong, Thailand
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€107,382
Hotel 9 bedrooms with rent in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms with rent
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
€1,01M
Commercial with Bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
€544,691
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
CHA6333: Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay ro…
€136,173
Commercial in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
KTH6811: Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 s…
€2,33M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
€11,67M
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
€22,05M
Investment 2 rooms with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 7% per annum for 15 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand …
€110,408
Investment 2 rooms with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 9% per annum for 3 years Real estate investment in Thailand Ap…
€55,343
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
€62,059
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income up to 12% per annum Investment real estate in Thai…
€104,454
Investment 1 room with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 10% per annum for 10 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand…
€83,895
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income 7 -10% of annual Real Estate Investments in Thaila…
€84,278
Investment 2 rooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments managed by hotel 5 * Investment real estate in Thailand Apartm…
€535,446
Commercial 1 room with sauna in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room with sauna
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Thailand island Phuket Apartments at the hotel Great offer for investors with the goal of re…
€53,025
Commercial 1 room in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Thailand o-in Phuket Apartments at the hotel 5 ***** A unique offer for investors! Apartment…
€91,089
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 38 m²
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now…
€1,02M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 060 m²
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
€1,95M

