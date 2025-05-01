Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
94
Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
Ubud District
5
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$210,000
Close
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 115 m²
The townhouses are a perfect combination of modern style, comfort and functionality, making …
$333,153
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique complex of 41 towerhaus with 1 and 2 bedrooms, each of which is equipped with an in…
$208,117
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
A modern complex of 6 townhouses in Bali, in the Canggu area, invites you to an oasis of lux…
$185,614
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique eco-city in the transpower, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from t…
$312,174
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
Exclusive Townhouse complex in the cult location of Bali. Infrastructure: Parking place…
$276,725
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 130 m²
An elite residential complex of 11 townhouses, featuring unique design solutions and premium…
$266,522
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
The complex in Bali is the embodiment of a unique union of mysticism and modern architectura…
$190,373
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanfront townhouse with panoramic picturesque views. The townhouse is ideal for investm…
$360,000
Close
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
Welcome to a unique complex that has become a real point of attraction for successful and ta…
$375,986
Townhouse in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious area of ​​Umalas (Cangu), one of the most popular …
$218,928
Townhouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 165 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury living in Uluwatu, one of Bali's most picturesque corners, home t…
$285,559
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
The luxurious complex of Townhaus, in the very heart of Bali. This luxury oasis offers pictu…
$351,816
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool. 30% down payment with 7 installments. …
$341,900
Close
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being b…
$210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. To…
$330,000
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Swoi Loft Umalas Complex of 40 premium towshauses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$275,000
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool. 30% down payment with 7 installments. …
$886,000
Close
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
A luxurious complex of 15 towhouses, in the very center of Changu, Batu Bologn. This unique …
$614,439
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
New townhouses BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES in the popular area of ​​Berawa, 350 meters from the …
$280,000
Close
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for investment in the future. Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of the cont…
$335,000
Close
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
$190,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 99 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious towhouses, impressive unique experience of living on the oc…
$356,771
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with stunning ocean views. The project is interesting for investment, rental in…
$365,000
Close
