Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
94
Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
Ubud District
5
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
94 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
UP UP
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex ANTA OASIS three minutes from the ocean. Projected yield up to 15% F…
$230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 115 m²
The townhouses are a perfect combination of modern style, comfort and functionality, making …
$333,153
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Active proposal 🚨 APPIRETICALARY
$356,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique complex of 41 towerhaus with 1 and 2 bedrooms, each of which is equipped with an in…
$208,117
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify promotional offers !!
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
A modern complex of 6 townhouses in Bali, in the Canggu area, invites you to an oasis of lux…
$185,614
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Canggu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Take the opportunity to invest in the exquisite Oasis real estate in Berava, only 15 minutes…
$428,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
$195,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
There are three Townhaus   if paid, discounts are possible, My name is Leon, ask me your q…
$330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify promotional proposals !!
$280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
A complex of 28 villas on Bukit Island, in the Bingin Beach area. The concept is inspired by…
$180,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pererenan, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the very center of top and tourist location - Berava. Income: fr…
$620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Tua, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Tua, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for investment in the future.Payment terms: deposit and contract conclusion - 40%,…
$335,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique eco-city in the transpower, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from t…
$312,174
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
Exclusive Townhouse complex in the cult location of Bali. Infrastructure: Parking place…
$276,725
Leave a request
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 182 m²
An ultra-modern complex in the center of traditional Ubud, occupying an area of ​​3 hectares…
$282,703
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 130 m²
An elite residential complex of 11 townhouses, featuring unique design solutions and premium…
$266,522
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouses in Canggu with 2 bedrooms, private pool, within walking distance to the famous Be…
$270,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
The complex in Bali is the embodiment of a unique union of mysticism and modern architectura…
$190,373
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - Жемч…
$225,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanfront townhouse with panoramic picturesque views. The townhouse is ideal for investm…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
Welcome to a unique complex that has become a real point of attraction for successful and ta…
$375,986
Leave a request

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go