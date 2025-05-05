Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
9
9 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$200,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
$195,000
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
The complex in Bali is the embodiment of a unique union of mysticism and modern architectura…
$190,373
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 182 m²
An ultra-modern complex in the center of traditional Ubud, occupying an area of ​​3 hectares…
$282,703
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 53 m²
Unique townhouses overlooking the tropical jungle, located in the Ubud area, offer a combina…
$158,914
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
Welcome to a unique complex that has become a real point of attraction for successful and ta…
$375,986
