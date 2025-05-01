Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
94
Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
Ubud District
5
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Welcome to our modern   Townhouse complex – Your personal paradise on the ocean shore! Ima…
$320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
You dream of living in the midst of the tranquility of rice fields and developed infrastruct…
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go