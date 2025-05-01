Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

10 properties total found
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
3 bedroom townthouse in Pererenan, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the very center of top and tourist location - Berava. Income: fr…
$620,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Welcome to our modern   Townhouse complex – Your personal paradise on the ocean shore! Ima…
$320,000
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 58 m²
Exclusive penthouse in a closed complex of luxurious villas and apartments with an exciting …
$199,892
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a property for FREE, organize a safe transaction with the developer!…
$330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 81 m²
The unique complex of Townhaus and Will, located in one of the most picturesque places in Ba…
$227,937
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
You dream of living in the midst of the tranquility of rice fields and developed infrastruct…
$190,000
