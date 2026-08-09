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Townhouses for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made townhouses in a boutique project in Sanur!PUNGUTAN Townhouse is a ready-made bout…
$265,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
$260,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
$260,000
Leave a request
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