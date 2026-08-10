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Townhouses for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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5 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex ANTA OASIS three minutes from the ocean. Projected yield up to 15% F…
$230,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex ANTA OASIS three minutes from the ocean.Projected yield up to 15%Form of o…
$295,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Benoa, Indonesia
Townhouse
Benoa, Indonesia
On sale complex of 6 villas, located in the most prestigious area of Nusa Dua. The proposal …
$92,000
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to settle townhouses with swimming pools in Bali 📍Bukit districtTownhouses commissione…
$170,000
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Agency
RESIDE BALI GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
premium Townhaus near the ocean with a beautiful view of the sunset. The increase in renta…
$350,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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