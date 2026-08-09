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Townhouses for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$210,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$294,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
$195,000
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