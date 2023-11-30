Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Canggu
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€291,371
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
CHILDFREE COMPLEX CONCEPT  Ideal living conditions surrounded by top-end establishments , F…
€204,870
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir