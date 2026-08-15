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Townhouses for sale in Bali, Indonesia

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Kuta Selatan
5
Ubud District
3
Canggu
11
Ubud
3
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63 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse in Berawa district, Changu!Oasis III is a ready-made premium townhouse in …
$329,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern townhouses with smart home technology in the hear…
$109,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a stylish 2 bedroom townhouse in Bali for living and investing!SERENITY offers m…
$252,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
New townhouses BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES in the popular area of ​​Berawa, 350 meters from the …
$280,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Beraban, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Beraban, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with a private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with 7 installments.Long-…
$508,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse in the Pererenan area!Pererenan Gate by White Development Bali is a stylish…
$150,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$294,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern townhouses with smart home technology in the hear…
$219,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Beraban, Indonesia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Beraban, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with a private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with 7 installments.Long-…
$983,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$220,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$280,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$210,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$220,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 room townhouse in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
3 room townhouse
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
‼️ ⏳🏡 SWOI LOFT UMALAS — стил✔️2-с📐 🏗 📅 С📍 Leavehold — 29 лет💵 ‼️)📌 💬 ✅ Umalas — ✅ ✅ ✅ Pepit…
$259,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Townhouse — Umalas Oasis Stylish 2-Bedroom Townhouse with Private Pool | 13% Yi…
$375,000
VAT
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Tropical townhouse in Berawa district, Changu - 700 meters to the beach!Ready-made two-store…
$264,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready townhouse with Jacuzzi in Changu!Alex Villas is a stylish two-storey townhouse in one …
$320,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Canggu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Take the opportunity to invest in the exquisite Oasis real estate in Berava, only 15 minutes…
$428,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made townhouses in a boutique project in Sanur!PUNGUTAN Townhouse is a ready-made bout…
$265,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex ANTA OASIS three minutes from the ocean.Projected yield up to 15%Form of o…
$295,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2 bedroom townhouses near Batu Belig Beach, Bali!The new project of modern townhouses…
$135,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex ANTA OASIS three minutes from the ocean. Projected yield up to 15% F…
$230,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$210,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Beraban, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Beraban, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with a private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with 7 installments.Long-…
$381,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$275,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
$250,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse in the Canggu area!ADVA Village Canggu is a modern complex of townhouses in…
$175,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a property for FREE, organize a safe transaction with the developer!…
$330,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
$260,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with installments for 7 pay…
$508,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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