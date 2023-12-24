UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Indonesia
Residential
Bali
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse
Clear all
26 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
108 m²
Exclusive complex of townhouses in an iconic location in Bali. Infrastructure: parking spac…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
112 m²
A complex of 30 modern villas in a picturesque area of Bali — Umalas. The complex is locat…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
98 m²
Modern residential complex, low upscale townhouses in an idyllic location, just 2 minutes to…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
79 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
91 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex providing luxurious townhouses with breathtaking vie…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
90 m²
Luxurious townhouse complex in the heart of Bali. This oasis of luxury offers scenic views, …
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
98 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious townhouses, an impressive unique experience of living on th…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
2
2
133 m²
2
€217,657
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
3
3
133 m²
2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€176,847
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
2
90 m²
€244,865
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
2
112 m²
€235,796
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse
Bali, Indonesia
1
70 m²
€163,243
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
2
80 m²
€317,417
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
100 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 floors 3 bedrooms Pool Area:Building - 100 m ² P…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
120 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area:Building - 1…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
112 m²
Townhouse in a new complex in the picturesque area of Bali in Changu. Description: 2 bedroo…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
3
127 m²
The complex of modern villas is only 1 minute from Batu Bologn Beach. Description: 2 floors…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
80 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool Ocean Area:Building - …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
105 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee ho…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
75 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 1 bedroom Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee hou…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
165 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: Ocean view 3 floors 3 bedrooms Rooftop Pool Are…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
127 m²
Hot offer! An exclusive version of a three-bedroom townhouse with an area of 127 m2 with de…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
100 m²
The closed unique complex with fantastic infrastructure offers 3 townhouses in the center of…
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
3
140 m²
The presentation of sales is always a unique opportunity and the best entry point for invest…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
85 m²
The project is planned to be built before the 2nd quarter of 2024. The total complex consist…
€297,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
2
2
76 m²
2
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - Жемч…
€204,054
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Bali, Indonesia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL