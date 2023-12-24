Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Bali
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Bali, Indonesia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Exclusive complex of townhouses in an iconic location in Bali. Infrastructure: parking spac…
€280,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
A complex of 30 modern villas in a picturesque area of ​​Bali — Umalas. The complex is locat…
€260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Modern residential complex, low upscale townhouses in an idyllic location, just 2 minutes to…
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex providing luxurious townhouses with breathtaking vie…
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Luxurious townhouse complex in the heart of Bali. This oasis of luxury offers scenic views, …
€360,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious townhouses, an impressive unique experience of living on th…
€365,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
€217,657
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€176,847
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€244,865
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
€235,796
Leave a request
Townhouse in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€163,243
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€317,417
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 floors 3 bedrooms Pool Area:Building - 100 m ² P…
€198,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area:Building - 1…
€185,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Townhouse in a new complex in the picturesque area of Bali in Changu. Description: 2 bedroo…
€260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
The complex of modern villas is only 1 minute from Batu Bologn Beach. Description: 2 floors…
€350,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool Ocean Area:Building - …
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee ho…
€230,000
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 1 bedroom Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee hou…
€190,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: Ocean view 3 floors 3 bedrooms Rooftop Pool Are…
€300,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Hot offer!  An exclusive version of a three-bedroom townhouse with an area of 127 m2 with de…
€280,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The closed unique complex with fantastic infrastructure offers 3 townhouses in the center of…
€198,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
The presentation of sales is always a unique opportunity and the best entry point for invest…
€250,000
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Area 85 m²
The project is planned to be built before the 2nd quarter of 2024. The total complex consist…
€297,500
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
Доходная недвижимость на Бали для жизни и инвестиций в топовой локации Чангу Чангу - Жемч…
€204,054
Leave a request

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir