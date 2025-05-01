Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
94
Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
Ubud District
5
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique eco-city in the transpower, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from t…
$312,174
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
The luxurious complex of Townhaus, in the very heart of Bali. This luxury oasis offers pictu…
$351,816
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being b…
$210,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
A luxurious complex of 15 towhouses, in the very center of Changu, Batu Bologn. This unique …
$614,439
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 99 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious towhouses, impressive unique experience of living on the oc…
$356,771
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Leave a request
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 53 m²
Unique townhouses overlooking the tropical jungle, located in the Ubud area, offer a combina…
$158,914
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go