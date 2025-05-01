Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
784
Kuta Selatan
173
Canggu
111
Ubud District
89
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Bali’s Pink Zone, this elegant two-bedroom villa offers the perfect …
$235,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover the essence of tropical living in this thoughtfully renovated 2-bedroom villa, nest…
$229,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the vibrant tourism zone of Bingin, this one-bedroom villa offers a harmonious bl…
$220,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Property Highlight: Leasehold Villa in Touristic Area, Only 5-Minute from Bingin Beach …
$207,167
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$850,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Luxury at an Unbeatable Price: Own This Stunning Leasehold 1-bed Villa in Canggu – Be…
$220,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury and convenience in this exquisite leasehold villa located in the peaceful …
$188,691
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kelating, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kelating, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Retreat in Serene Kelating – 2-Bedroom Villa with walking Distance to the Be…
$153,121
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
In Berawa’s bustling center, lies a gem: a chic 3-bedroom villa that’s the epitome of luxury…
$270,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Tumbak Bayuh, this tropical modern 2-bedroom villa off…
$190,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
An exclusive villa with a private pool in a top location of Bukit, Melasti.This villa offers…
$299,837
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene environment of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa perfectly combines conte…
$215,691
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
🏡 Ultra-luxury villaLocated on a rock with a direct view of the Indian Ocean- Type of proper…
$5,76M
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 59 m²
A complex of 10 stylish villas in Bukita combines comfort and nature, creates an atmosphere …
$128,502
Villa 1 bedroom in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. villas with a planning studi…
$280,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the peaceful village of Tumbak Bayuh, just a short drive from the vibrant Canggu …
$215,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed profitability. Average annual return on real estate — 8-12%…
$390,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$210,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investment w…
$610,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the charm of a nature-inspired home designed to evoke a sense of tranquility and …
$132,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kediri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover a stunning 2-bedroom villa in the picturesque region of Tabanan – Tanah Lot, perfec…
$249,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 115 m²
The townhouses are a perfect combination of modern style, comfort and functionality, making …
$333,153
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Tumbak Bayuh, this tropical modern 2-bedroom villa off…
$220,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Plenty of investor opportunity in Bali real estate market Offering at the very competitive p…
$269,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English

