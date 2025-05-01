Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
784
Kuta Selatan
173
Canggu
111
Ubud District
89
81 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$850,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. villas with a planning studi…
$280,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed profitability. Average annual return on real estate — 8-12%…
$390,000
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$210,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investment w…
$610,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Family villa with a large territory. Projected ROI - 17%. The concept of the complex i…
$350,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$750,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$700,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
Clarify promotional proposals!
$1,70M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. villas with a planning studi…
$320,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ujung, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ujung, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan villa from a noted developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? Constr…
$150,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with panoramic views and a swimming pool. ROI - 18.1%, payback in 5.5 ye…
$350,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Balinese style villa. Villa surrounded by nature, 5 minutes from Batu Belig bea…
$395,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Parq Citadel is a fortress city located on a cliff. Villas with private pools and ocean view…
$440,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique villa with ocean view and rooftop pool. Rental yield - 20%. Payment terms: book…
$1,85M
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$500,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa two minutes from the beach. Predictable ROI - 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan…
$220,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the complex in the concept   " fortress " With a view of the ocean! 🏝️   🔴 Wh…
$237,600
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanfront townhouse with panoramic picturesque views. The townhouse is ideal for investm…
$360,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa with ocean view. Villa with investment attractiveness, providing rental inco…
$257,232
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool. 30% down payment with 7 installments. …
$341,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
$864,415
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being b…
$210,000
1 bedroom house in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom house
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy villa for investment and living. Projected profitability: ROI - 15.4%, payback in…
$90,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully furnished villa with «turnkey» finishing, area 193 sq.m. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years w…
$309,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$700,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$750,000
