Houses with garage for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
784
Kuta Selatan
173
Canggu
111
Ubud District
89
257 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Bali’s Pink Zone, this elegant two-bedroom villa offers the perfect …
$235,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover the essence of tropical living in this thoughtfully renovated 2-bedroom villa, nest…
$229,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the vibrant tourism zone of Bingin, this one-bedroom villa offers a harmonious bl…
$220,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Property Highlight: Leasehold Villa in Touristic Area, Only 5-Minute from Bingin Beach …
$207,167
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Luxury at an Unbeatable Price: Own This Stunning Leasehold 1-bed Villa in Canggu – Be…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury and convenience in this exquisite leasehold villa located in the peaceful …
$188,691
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kelating, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kelating, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Retreat in Serene Kelating – 2-Bedroom Villa with walking Distance to the Be…
$153,121
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
In Berawa’s bustling center, lies a gem: a chic 3-bedroom villa that’s the epitome of luxury…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Tumbak Bayuh, this tropical modern 2-bedroom villa off…
$190,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene environment of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa perfectly combines conte…
$215,691
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the peaceful village of Tumbak Bayuh, just a short drive from the vibrant Canggu …
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the charm of a nature-inspired home designed to evoke a sense of tranquility and …
$132,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kediri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover a stunning 2-bedroom villa in the picturesque region of Tabanan – Tanah Lot, perfec…
$249,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Tumbak Bayuh, this tropical modern 2-bedroom villa off…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Plenty of investor opportunity in Bali real estate market Offering at the very competitive p…
$269,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 1 Bedrooms in Bingin Beach Price: USD 210,000 | Lea…
$210,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the peaceful and fast-growing area of Tumbak Bayuh-Pererenan, this stunning off-p…
$180,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Bali Villa for Sale – Steps from World-Class Beaches and Resorts Priced at USD 200,0…
$200,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Invest in Paradise – Own a High-End Leasehold 2-Bed Villa in One of Lombok’s Most Coveted Lo…
$284,307
Villa in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 500 m²
A modern 5-room villa is sold, located only 650 meters from the ocean. This unique villa w…
$876,834
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace the essence of Bali’s tropical elegance with this exquisite 3-year leasehold villa, …
$296,779
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and convenience with this elegant 1-bedroom vill…
$255,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sukawati, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sukawati, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene and cultural heart of Sukawati, this beautifully designed 2-bedroom vi…
$275,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Serenity and Comfort in Seseh : Beautifully Designed Villa with Premium Finishes Price at I…
$257,243
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the vibrant area of Berawa, this fully furnished 2-bedroom townhouse offers a per…
$260,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Here’s your chance to own an exquisite off-plan villa in the coveted Bingin-Uluwatu area of …
$275,000
