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Houses for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

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villas
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49 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$450,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Beautiful Minimalist Villa for Sale in Ungasan, Jimbaran • 11 minutes to Melasti Beach, Unga…
$146,025
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$168,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Features : Tanjung Benoa Beach House – Seaside Tranquility with Modern Flair Land Size: 425 …
$944,000
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bed…
$105,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from…
$90,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in a premium residential cluster highly sought after by foreign residents and expatr…
$162,250
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Nusa Dua, Bali. Located in a premium residential complex wi…
$766,000
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Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
🔥 SMART-виллвсего в 700 🏡 30 стил📐 💵 🔸 🔸 ✅ 2 вилл✅ Скияка 2%✅ — всего 20% 📌 🎯 •4 ресторана и 2 • •
$95,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, part of the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. Spacious 242 m…
$838,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
🔥 Buy Villa 1BR+ROOFTOP (75 m2) – $178,000! 🔥Exclusive offer - format with a roof terrace in…
$178,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, within the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. Spacious 226 m²…
$799,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 117 m²
Modern 1-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, just 80 meters from the ocean. Located in a premium c…
$545,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
🔥 Buy Villa 1BR on a special price - only $148,000! 🔥There are very few units left – the bes…
$148,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$169,900
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
OCEANIQ 2 is a premium villa and apartment complex in Bukit, Nusa Dua, Bali. This modern 4-b…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Modern 4-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, just 80 meters from the ocean. Located in a premium r…
$1,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, part of the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. The property o…
$828,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$110,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom house in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Location / Distance: 10 minutes to ITDC Nusa Dua 10 minutes to Bali Mandara Toll Road 8 minu…
$112,100
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 81 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$169,900
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Comfort+ class villa for living, vacation, or long-term rental in the prestigious Nusa Dua a…
$420,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in a cluster in the prestigious area of Nusa Dua in the south of Bali, …
$220,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bed…
$168,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 117 m²
Modern 1-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, located just 80 meters from the ocean. Part of the Oc…
$525,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$214,900
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$178,000
Leave a request
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