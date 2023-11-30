Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

20 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€291,371
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
CHILDFREE COMPLEX CONCEPT  Ideal living conditions surrounded by top-end establishments , F…
€204,870
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€291,371
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€227,633
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€318,687
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€291,371
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
€227,633
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
€844,064
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
€463,461
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€582,741
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€564,530
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€541,767
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
€227,633
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€209,423
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
€327,792
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€226,723
2 room house in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Finished townhouse of 127 sq.m in Batu Bolong area Near Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Mo…
€291,371
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The complex will be favorably located in the center - Changu. This is the perfect location …
€385,000
House with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€250,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Exclusive villa complex. Childfree complex concept To the beach 7 minutes. Open air cin…
€320,000
