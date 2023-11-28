Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Denpasar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

townhouses
3
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€237,265
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€237,265
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€237,265
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€237,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
+79651431360 zayavkaDDA@yandex.ru
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Denpasar, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€173,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
+79651431360 zayavkaDDA@yandex.ru
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€209,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
+79651431360 zayavkaDDA@yandex.ru

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir