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Houses for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

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40 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Wake up to sweeping ocean views and end your days with Bali’s golden sunsets from this Medit…
$154,350
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 148 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS is a premium villa complex located in central Sanur, Bali. This 5-bed…
$555,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This modern tropical villa in Sanur sits on 200m² of land with a 185m² two-story building, o…
$235,600
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Spanning 5,000 sqm in one of Kerobokan’s most accessible residential areas, this upscale vil…
$236,680
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This Mediterranean-inspired villa in Balangan blends sophistication with everyday comfort. F…
$194,250
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made townhouses in a boutique project in Sanur!PUNGUTAN Townhouse is a ready-made bout…
$265,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Steps away from all the facilities that Sanur has to offer and a mere 1 kilometres to Mertas…
$222,677
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS is a premium villa complex in central Sanur, Bali. This modern 3-bedr…
$498,750
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villa with 2 bedrooms in the Kerobokan area!Spring Villa is a modern two-storey v…
$104,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This charming 2-bedroom villa in Nyang Nyang combines modern comfort with a lush tropical ga…
$204,750
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Munggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Nestled in the serene village of Cemagi, this brand-new project offers a unique opportunity …
$210,450
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS is a premium villa complex in central Sanur, Bali. This 3-bedroom vil…
$562,500
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS – modern villa complex in central Sanur, Bali. This 3-bedroom villa…
$450,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur Kauh, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur Kauh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Located just a two-minute walk from Padang Galak Beach in the prime area of Sanur, this off-…
$229,400
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Munggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Munggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand new 3 bedroom villa in Munggu (Bali)!This modern villa is located in the Munggu area, …
$360,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
A modern 3-bedroom villa in Uluwatu designed for tropical living and remote work. This beaut…
$252,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A modern 2-bedroom villa just moments from Nyang Nyang’s iconic cliffs and beaches. Fully fu…
$186,375
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 153 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS is a premium villa complex in central Sanur, Bali. This 5-bedroom vil…
$573,750
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Legian, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
New modern villa near Trans Studio!New villa with 3 bedrooms in a quiet area near Trans Stud…
$208,000
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4 bedroom house in Denpasar, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Location / Distances: 10 minutes to Level 21 Mall 5 minutes to State Senior High School 4 De…
$230,100
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4 bedroom house in Denpasar, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey traditional minimalist house located in the heart of West Denpasar, in the pres…
$177,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa in the prestigious area of Sanura!A modern two-storey villa in the Sanur area, loc…
$381,200
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 312 m²
Combining the warm, earthy tones of Mediterranean design with practical modern comforts, thi…
$115,900
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Renon, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Renon, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Located just minutes from Pererenan’s most popular cafes, gyms, and beach, this stylish 3-be…
$244,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A stylish modern villa designed for relaxed living and work-life balance. With two bedrooms,…
$210,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A Mediterranean-inspired haven in the heart of Uluwatu, this 1-bedroom apartment offers comf…
$147,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
The last ready-made villa in the boutique complex in Sanura!KESARI Villa is a ready-made vil…
$420,000
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Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS is a premium villa complex in central Sanur, Bali. This 3-bedroom vil…
$521,250
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Live the Berawa dream in this chic 1-bedroom loft that embodies Bali’s laid-back luxury. Des…
$143,850
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4 bedroom house in Denpasar, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
An exclusive luxury two-storey house located within an elite residential complex on Mahendra…
$147,500
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Property types in Denpasar

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townhouses

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

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