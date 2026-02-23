Houses for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Show property on map Show properties list
House
Villa 1 bedroom in Peliatan, Indonesia
TOP
Villa 1 bedroom
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
1-Bedroom Villa — Jungle Temple Villa Spacious 1-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool | 15.4% …
$145,900
VAT
Close
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Harmony of architecture, nature and absolute solitude in Ubud. The boutique complex Serenity…
$285,000
Close
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom house in Peliatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom house
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. This stunning semi-detach…
$122,221
Close
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
OneOne
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Harmony of untouched nature in the heart of Ubud. Forma by DOMA are two-storey resort villas…
$120,000
Close
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 331 m²
Located in Ubud, the cultural heart of Bali, this 2-bedroom villa combines modern comfort wi…
$265,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Set within the lush and tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Villa Savera brings a refined blend of …
$295,477
Villa 3 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Set within the lush and tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Villa Savera brings a refined blend of …
$405,723
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Bali. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇮🇩ELITE VILLA complex of cascading type in Ubuda from the developer …
$350,000
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$127,000
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Exclusive Proposal🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be…
$603,879
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a modern villa with an infinity pool and panoramic views of the jungle. Th…
$390,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern 3-bedroom villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magica…
$349,200
Villa 2 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Set within the lush and tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Villa Savera brings a refined blend of …
$295,477
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Exclusive Proposal🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be…
$763,394
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Bali. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇮🇩ELITE VILLA complex of cascading type in Ubuda from the developer …
$390,001
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Villa Forestia in Ubud offers a modern tropical retreat surrounded by lush greenery, designe…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The elegant Two-Bedroom Tembaga Luxe Villa in Ubud presents an attractive, turnkey investmen…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Peliatan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
✨ Ready-to-Move VILLA MIRA — Your Home in the Heart of Ubud ✨ A unique 2-bedroom villa wi…
$580,000
Close
Agency
RESIDE BALI GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Penestanan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Buying property in Bali means finding a balance between lifestyle and investment, and this 4…
$450,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Set within the lush and tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Villa Savera brings a refined blend of …
$405,723
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The elegant Two-Bedroom Tembaga Luxe Villa in Ubud presents an attractive, turnkey investmen…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Penestanan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Moonlight Villa – Modern Tropical Living Near Ubud Nestled just five minutes from the cultur…
$275,000
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
On sale 2bd villa on an equipped territory of 20 hectares in the north of UbudThe villa is f…
$160,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Set within the lush and tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Villa Savera brings a refined blend of …
$405,723
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the heart of Ubud’s iconic Penestanan district, this exclusive villa complex comb…
$284,774
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$390,000
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Nestled in Ubud’s serene landscapes, Villa Silvessa introduces a thoughtfully designed villa…
$405,723
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$357,000
Close
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Set within the lush and tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Villa Savera brings a refined blend of …
$405,723
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$210,000
Close
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

