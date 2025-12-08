Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. East Nusa Tenggara
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
1 bedroom house
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia. The complex is located in a un…
$395,000
Leave a request
Villa in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villas on Sumba Island! Imagine your home in paradise: villas with stunning ocean views, sur…
$160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Savor the Serenity of Coastal Living – Fully Furnished 2-Bed Beachfront Villa with Breathtak…
$450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Century 21Century 21
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia. The complex is located in a un…
$395,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go