UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Indonesia
Residential
Bali
Houses
Houses for sale in Bali, Indonesia
villas
145
townhouses
26
House
Clear all
195 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lodtunduh, Indonesia
1
1
2
€138,000
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
3
1
108 m²
2
€199,519
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house
Bali, Indonesia
2
100 m²
1
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature Villas is a new resi…
€444,384
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
108 m²
Exclusive complex of townhouses in an iconic location in Bali. Infrastructure: parking spac…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
186 m²
Complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukita. Stunning beauty of rocky beaches, …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
70 m²
Exclusive villa complex in Canggu, Berawa. 7 minutes to Berawa Beach. private pool hookah b…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
112 m²
A complex of 30 modern villas in a picturesque area of Bali — Umalas. The complex is locat…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
98 m²
Modern residential complex, low upscale townhouses in an idyllic location, just 2 minutes to…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
3
4
227 m²
2
€367,297
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
2
3
190 m²
2
€317,417
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
3
3
196 m²
2
€290,210
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
1
1
43 m²
1
€81,622
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
4
3
125 m²
1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€396,771
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
5
4
200 m²
1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€634,834
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
5
263 m²
The villa is a home located in the picturesque area of Berawa, just a few minutes' walk fr…
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
5
280 m²
Luxury villa in Berawa within walking distance from the ocean. An ideal place where everythi…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
6
465 m²
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
79 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
5
309 m²
We present to you a unique complex of luxury villas on the oceanfront in Pererenan, one of t…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
420 m²
Luxurious single-storey villa complex with views of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
263 m²
Luxurious complex of 17 villas in the heart of Canggu, Batu Bolong. This unique complex prov…
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
280 m²
The villa complex is located in Changgu, a 3-minute drive from the beach, a 1-minute walk fr…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
274 m²
Luxury oceanfront villas in Pererenan, one of the most picturesque areas of Canggu. 7 villas…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
235 m²
We present to you a unique complex of luxury villas on the oceanfront in Pererenan, one of t…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
90 m²
Luxurious townhouse complex in the heart of Bali. This oasis of luxury offers scenic views, …
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
91 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex providing luxurious townhouses with breathtaking vie…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
98 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious townhouses, an impressive unique experience of living on th…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
3
115 m²
1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
2
315 m²
€290,210
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
2
2
290 m²
€263,003
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Properties features in Bali, Indonesia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL