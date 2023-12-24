Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Bali
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bali, Indonesia

villas
145
townhouses
26
House To archive
Clear all
195 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lodtunduh, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lodtunduh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€138,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house in Bali, Indonesia
2 room house
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature Villas is a new resi…
€444,384
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Exclusive complex of townhouses in an iconic location in Bali. Infrastructure: parking spac…
€280,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukita. Stunning beauty of rocky beaches, …
€500,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Exclusive villa complex in Canggu, Berawa. 7 minutes to Berawa Beach. private pool hookah b…
€225,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
A complex of 30 modern villas in a picturesque area of ​​Bali — Umalas. The complex is locat…
€260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Modern residential complex, low upscale townhouses in an idyllic location, just 2 minutes to…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€367,297
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€317,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€81,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€396,771
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€634,834
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
The villa is a home located in the picturesque area of ​​Berawa, just a few minutes' walk fr…
€820,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Luxury villa in Berawa within walking distance from the ocean. An ideal place where everythi…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 6 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
€1,85M
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 309 m²
We present to you a unique complex of luxury villas on the oceanfront in Pererenan, one of t…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
Luxurious single-storey villa complex with views of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a…
€300,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
Luxurious complex of 17 villas in the heart of Canggu, Batu Bolong. This unique complex prov…
€595,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
The villa complex is located in Changgu, a 3-minute drive from the beach, a 1-minute walk fr…
€575,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
Luxury oceanfront villas in Pererenan, one of the most picturesque areas of Canggu. 7 villas…
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
We present to you a unique complex of luxury villas on the oceanfront in Pererenan, one of t…
€700,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Luxurious townhouse complex in the heart of Bali. This oasis of luxury offers scenic views, …
€360,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex providing luxurious townhouses with breathtaking vie…
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious townhouses, an impressive unique experience of living on th…
€365,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 315 m²
€290,210
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€263,003
Leave a request

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir