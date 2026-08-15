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Houses near golf course for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

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Bali
976
Kuta Selatan
259
Ubud District
137
Canggu
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1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Freehold Lombok luxury villas, opportunity at one of the most accessible entry points in Sou…
$85,000
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Property types in Lesser Sunda Islands

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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