Houses for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
206
Canggu
118
Nusa Dua
37
Kuta
9
461 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
UP UP
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Description - Location: Jalan Raya Bali Cliff, Perum. Ungasan Residence, Br. Dinas…
$296,343
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
2 bedroom house in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of 61 villas, located in a picturesque area next to the famous beach of Me…
$280,000
2 bedroom house in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of 61 villas, located in a picturesque area next to the famous beach of Me…
$240,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
🇵🇱A unique complex of double townhouses located in the picturesque area of Uluwatu on the Bu…
$350,000
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most popul…
$260,000
1 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique oceanfront project offering villas and apartments with stunning views of the ocean …
$210,000
2 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique project in the Bukit area of Bali, offering a harmonious combination of luxury and …
$253,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
🇵🇱A unique complex of double townhouses located in the picturesque area of Uluwatu on the Bu…
$350,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
3 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
3 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique oceanfront project offering villas and apartments with stunning views of the ocean …
$350,000
2 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique oceanfront project offering villas and apartments with stunning views of the ocean …
$260,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residential complex in southern Bali with ocean views, located in a picturesque area …
$380,000
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most …
$260,000
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Munggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential complex located in one of the most popular and developing areas of Bali, Chang…
$150,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
2 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique project in the Bukit area of Bali, offering a harmonious combination of luxury and …
$253,000
2 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique oceanfront project offering villas and apartments with stunning views of the ocean …
$260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
🇵🇱A unique complex of double townhouses located in the picturesque area of Uluwatu on the Bu…
$410,000
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
2 bedroom house in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of 61 villas, located in a picturesque area next to the famous beach of Me…
$240,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Munggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique residential complex located in one of the most popular and developing areas of Bali…
$160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
🇵🇱A unique complex of double townhouses located in the picturesque area of Uluwatu on the Bu…
$410,000
2 bedroom house in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of 61 villas, located in a picturesque area next to the famous beach of Me…
$260,000
2 bedroom house in Kutuh, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique project in the Bukit area of Bali, offering a harmonious combination of luxury and …
$210,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
🇵🇱A unique complex of double townhouses located in the picturesque area of Uluwatu on the Bu…
$370,000
