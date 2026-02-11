  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Desa Belalang, Indonesia

Apart-hotel BAZA KEDUNGU
Kedungu, Indonesia
from
$79,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 27–38 m²
2 real estate properties 2
BAZA KEDUNGU is a complex of 54 apartments in the style of California Costa.Located on the first coastline of one of the main surfer areas of Bali - Kedungu.I quarter 2026 Delivery of the object25 years Lishold with an extension option for another 30 years50% First payment, the rest after th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.5 – 37.6
79,000 – 99,000
Developer
BAZA Bali
