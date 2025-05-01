Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
Ubud District
29
Ubud
28
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
1 bedroom apartments in Bali, Indonesia from a well-known developer in the most popular Cang…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Our new complex is the embodiment of dreams of dreams on a paradise island. The complex is l…
$110,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
Sale of luxurious apartments   At Bali you want to find luxurious housing on the very coas…
$135,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia W…
$810,606
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
$186,322
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
The largest complex in Changa is 2 minutes from the ocean! A new format of a comfortable lif…
$75,000
Leave a request

Property types in Bali

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go