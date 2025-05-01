Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Canggu
3
Kuta Selatan
8
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
Studio apartment in Tabanan, Indonesia
UP UP
Studio apartment
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!Ocean view or gardens!Comple…
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment furniture apartments at Bali. Instrom for 9 months. Initial contribution of 50%.…
$120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartmen…
$145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in the largest project at Bali on " Instagram " The shore of the island🏝️   …
$122,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tua, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments on the best island of Bali.Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial paym…
$149,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
New project in Sanur - the most prestigious and convenient area for living in Bali. Pre-sal…
$94,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
$120,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$112,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Stylish apartments with a view of the ocean. 30% down payment with installments on 7 payme…
$170,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Complex with apartments near the Pandava Beach   🔴 What is interesting to the sentenc…
$99,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale a 35 m² designer apartment in a gated complex on the island of Bali in the Melasti …
$81,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Luxurious Aura apartments in Bali - your investment in a piece of paradise! The apartment…
$60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment to the complex   with the best family infrastructure on Bali
$60,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments with top -end location and developed infrastructure. The initial fee is 50%. Li…
$75,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time the construction is completed, the pri…
$110,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lukluk, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Lukluk, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view.Apartments in a unique residential co…
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Pandawa Hills Villas and apartments with unique oceanfront natural landscape WHAT IS I…
$120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Pandawa Hills Villas and apartments with unique oceanfront natural landscape WHAT IS I…
$135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern apartments with views of the ocean. Attractive apartments for investment. The avera…
$145,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential …
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern apartments with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. Average occupan…
$140,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time of completion of construction, the pr…
$100,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment, which ha…
$270,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
$148,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go