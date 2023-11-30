Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kuta
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

1 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
🔝Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг  В комплексе буде…
€163,896
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
€173,001
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
€187,910
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€705,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€415,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€259,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kuta, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir