Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

;
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
3
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
A beachfront resort villa project in Jimbaran with three layouts: 1-bedroom 80m² with privat…
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
The Signature 4-bedroom villa is the largest and most exclusive product inside the resort, s…
$950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
A beachfront resort villa project in Jimbaran with three layouts: 1-bedroom 80m² with privat…
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
The Signature 4-bedroom villa is the largest and most exclusive product inside the resort, s…
$950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A 2-bedroom villa inside an under-construction regenerative wellness resort on the Jimbaran …
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kuta, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Tucked within the lush tranquility of Kaba-Kaba, just minutes from the vibrant lifestyle of …
$145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A 1-bedroom villa inside an under-construction regenerative wellness resort on the Jimbaran …
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A 1-bedroom villa inside an under-construction regenerative wellness resort on the Jimbaran …
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
A beachfront resort villa project in Jimbaran with three layouts: 1-bedroom 80m² with privat…
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A 2-bedroom villa inside an under-construction regenerative wellness resort on the Jimbaran …
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
The Signature 4-bedroom villa is the largest and most exclusive product inside the resort, s…
$950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A 2-bedroom villa inside an under-construction regenerative wellness resort on the Jimbaran …
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A 1-bedroom villa inside an under-construction regenerative wellness resort on the Jimbaran …
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Seminyak, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Seminyak, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesi…
$280,648
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kedonganan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/6
Hotel-type apartments The best offer for investment, a luxury project near the beach in Jimb…
$78,311
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go