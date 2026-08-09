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Apartments for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

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38 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now. Reserve your…
$155,000
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
This 2024-built Joglo compound sits on 1,269 square metres of quiet land, merging traditiona…
$699,000
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Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 23 m²
We present to your attention a unique apartment in the project - a residential complex with …
$56,921
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$118,800
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$159,500
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$110,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a modern complex. Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% -…
$160,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
This is a rare opportunity to own a 33-are compound in Ubud's heart, built for serious inves…
$855,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This modern and stylish 1 bedroom apartment is located in the lovely village of Petulu, Ubud…
$93,300
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One-bedroom apartment in central Ubud — Leasehold (Hak Sewa) — 25 years remaining — offered …
$132,000
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
This 2024-built Joglo compound sits on 1,269 square metres of quiet land, merging traditiona…
$699,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
An off‑plan one‑bedroom apartment in the cultural heart of Ubud, offered fully furnished and…
$109,500
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
This 2024-built Joglo compound sits on 1,269 square metres of quiet land, merging traditiona…
$699,000
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International Property Alerts
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5 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
This is a rare opportunity to own a 33-are compound in Ubud's heart, built for serious inves…
$855,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$159,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with a top location and developed infrastructure.Initial payment - 50%. Leasehold…
$77,900
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
This is a rare opportunity to own a 33-are compound in Ubud's heart, built for serious inves…
$855,500
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Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
The unique apartment complex is located in the heart of the cultural and natural capital of …
$96,435
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 107 m²
Complex of 10 species villas on rice terraces. 2 bedrooms, pool From 107 square meters. Free…
$260,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$89,700
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/2
Private Penthouse in Central Ubud The best penthouse for those who treasure to live in a sec…
$1,58M
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Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Start of sales of the second stage in a premium complex, which combines modern villas, townh…
$99,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouses in Ubud overlooking the village square, are fully equipped for comfortable living…
$211,094
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the popular area of Bali - Ubud with developed infrastructure. There is a co-w…
$62,369
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$136,935
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/3
Harmonious landscape, park and architecture, private and public spaces in a conceptual villa…
$54,693
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Ubud at a real cost of $55,000 at the start. THe lowest cost for the sq m $162…
$57,571
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 5/5
Welcome to a complex of luxury apartments and villas where life moves at your pace. Golden P…
$400,230
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2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
5 penthouses in Ubud, fully equipped for comfortable living and renting out. Only 2min walk …
$191,904
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