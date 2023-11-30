UAE
Realting.com
Indonesia
Residential
Canggu
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
40 m²
€163,896
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
40 m²
€163,896
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
85 m²
SECRETS – LOCATION IN THE HEART OF CHANGU More than 50 popular cafes and restaurants n…
€235,828
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
3
2
80 m²
4
€241,291
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
32 m²
123/4
€120,190
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
1/4
€245,844
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Canggu, Indonesia
2
55 m²
12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
€179,107
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
78 m²
2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
€299,346
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
101 m²
2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhouse wi…
€303,252
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Canggu, Indonesia
3
101 m²
2
New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhous…
€338,752
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
127 m²
2
Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The n…
€301,113
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
47 m²
4/4
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments …
€163,896
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
60 m²
4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
€232,751
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
50 m²
4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Canggu, Indonesia
3
115 m²
2
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia Inve…
€329,934
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
3
121 m²
4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Bali, Indonesia W…
€316,250
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
70 m²
2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
€213,224
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
2
49 m²
4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
1
36 m²
1/1
€167,630
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
61 m²
1/1
€210,397
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
83 m²
1/1
€276,193
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
88 m²
1/1
€306,608
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
108 m²
2/2
€154,791
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
84 m²
2/2
€154,791
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
3
58 m²
2/2
€127,475
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
58 m²
2/2
€127,475
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
47 m²
4/4
€163,896
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
49 m²
4/4
€163,896
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
84 m²
3/3
€265,876
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
2
71 m²
4/4
€173,001
Recommend
Leave a request
