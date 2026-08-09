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Apartments for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

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83 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$72,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a 4* hotel residence in Nusa Dua - invest in comfort, relaxation and a stable …
$86,072
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$84,800
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$109,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$72,600
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
The One Bali — Affordable Hotel Investment Under Wyndham Management The One is a resort-s…
$24,500
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Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A standalone one-bedroom wellness-style pool villa in the second phase of a managed resort c…
$215,976
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 202…
$105,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The top-floor penthouse inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$125,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$84,800
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 202…
$105,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The top-floor penthouse inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$125,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$109,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in the second phase of a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handi…
$82,375
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The top-floor penthouse inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$125,000
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International Property Alerts
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A standalone one-bedroom wellness-style pool villa in the second phase of a managed resort c…
$215,976
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in the second phase of a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handi…
$82,375
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$72,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A top-floor one-bedroom loft apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing ov…
$145,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
A standalone one-bedroom pool villa in the second phase of a managed resort community in Nus…
$127,000
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$110,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A standalone one-bedroom pool villa in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over …
$135,000
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Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A studio apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 2028, an…
$64,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A standalone one-bedroom pool villa in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over …
$135,000
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Close
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$90,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A larger one-bedroom apartment in the second phase of a managed resort community in Nusa Dua…
$98,850
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2 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
A standalone two-bedroom pool villa in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over …
$420,000
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Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
A managed resort community in Nusa Dua, on Bali's southern Bukit Peninsula, blending service…
$64,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
A standalone one-bedroom pool villa in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over …
$145,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A standalone one-bedroom pool villa in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over …
$135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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