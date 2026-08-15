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Penthouses for sale in Bali, Indonesia

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Kuta Selatan
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$159,500
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali One-…
$730,000
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartment…
$480,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali One-…
$690,000
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the In…
Price on request
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/4
Pandawa Dream by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments.1. Facilit…
$320,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartment…
$370,000
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
Pandawa Dream by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments.1. Facilit…
$240,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartment…
$290,000
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Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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