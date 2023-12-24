Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Bali
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Bali, Indonesia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Pool, with trenajer in Bali, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Pool, with trenajer
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Located on the white cliffs of Uluvat, with incredible ocean views. The complex offers stunn…
€1,30M
Leave a request

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir