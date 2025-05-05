Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
36
43 properties total found
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
TOP TOP
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
The unique apartment complex is located in the heart of the cultural and natural capital of …
$96,435
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
2 room apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$99,000
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.The residenti…
$79,000
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Ubud at a real cost of $90,000 at the start. The lowest cost per square meter,…
$86,357
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
The complex in Bali, located in the picturesque Ubud region, is specially created for digita…
$93,093
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
Complex of 10 species villas on rice terraces. 2 bedrooms, pool From 107 square meters. Free…
$260,000
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$118,800
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouses in Ubud overlooking the village square, are fully equipped for comfortable living…
$211,094
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 39 m²
The project in Ubud is a modern complex of seven apart-complexes located in the heart of the…
$113,081
Leave a request
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with a top location and developed infrastructure.Initial payment - 50%. Leasehold…
$67,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$159,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
$551,536
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
110 villas and 8,000 square meters of family infrastructure in Ubud. For children: a kinderg…
$69,565
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 5/5
Welcome to a complex of luxury apartments and villas where life moves at your pace. Golden P…
$400,230
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment to the complex   with the best family infrastructure on Bali
$60,000
1 bedroom apartment in Singakerta, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Singakerta, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy apartments in the heart of Ubud - your corner of harmony in Bali!Modern Bali-style comf…
$165,774
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
