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Apartments for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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707 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
RAHYA VILLAS COMPLEX - ready-made apartment at Pandawa Beach, BukitRahya Villas Complex from…
$144,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two three-bedroom contemporary Balinese villas in Ungasan, a short drive from the southern b…
$230,000
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Apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
A collection of two-bedroom minimalist villas set on the Balangan hillside, a short ride fro…
$186,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two-bedroom Mediterranean villas in quiet Ungasan, a short drive to the southern beaches. Pr…
$197,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This 2025-built luxury villa sits on 178 m² in Bingin with unobstructed ocean views from the…
$496,100
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 202…
$105,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
A compact one-bedroom villa over a single floor, built around a 2 by 5 metre private pool. M…
$180,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 1BR tropical-modern villa in Pecatu sits on pink-zone tourism land; that zoning is a se…
$169,000
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Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two-bedroom Mediterranean villas in quiet Ungasan, a short drive to the southern beaches. Pr…
$197,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
This corner-unit villa gives you something rare in Uluwatu's dense development: genuine priv…
$269,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 1BR tropical-modern villa in Pecatu sits on pink-zone tourism land; that zoning is a se…
$169,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
We fill information for 1BR villa, which actually also has 3BR villa option. Our villa is lo…
$163,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Perched on Bingin Hill's cliffs, this 1-bedroom tropical-modern villa captures ocean, jungle…
$199,500
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3 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
This is a solid off-plan play on Bukit Peninsula. You're locking in $250,200 for a 3BR, 3BA …
$472,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This 2024-built Mediterranean villa sits on 200 sqm in Nyang Nyang, five minutes from world-…
$175,000
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Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
One-bedroom luxury apartments on the Pecatu cliffs with open ocean views and resort-style am…
$495,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
One-bedroom townhouse over two floors, with a private terrace and resident pool access, in a…
$281,750
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2 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Smart minimalist villa on the Bukit Peninsula's hottest investment peninsula. Fifty-five squ…
$186,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Clean lines, open sightlines, zero wasted space. Built in 2024, this minimalist villa sits o…
$199,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
A standalone one-bedroom pool villa in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over …
$145,000
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Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
MANTA LIVIN Uluwatu – the luxury first 5-star wellness resort built using advanced 3DCP (3D …
$99,000
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Habita
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2 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This 2025-built Mediterranean villa sits in one of Bali's most sought-after coastal neighbou…
$189,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Mediterranean charm lands on the Bukit Peninsula in this compact offplan villa. Clean lines,…
$119,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Smart condo apartment in Edem Villas II, Nusa Dua, Bali. Compact 33 sq.m unit in a fully man…
$99,500
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BREIG Property
Languages
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Apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Mediterranean-style one- and two-bedroom villas on the Bukit Peninsula near Uluwatu, fully f…
$159,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Compact open-plan studio with a private balcony, in a low-rise, resort-style development on …
$101,884
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Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
A boutique apart-hotel on the south Bukit (Pecatu) with a pool, restaurant, 24/7 reception a…
$200,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 049 m²
This is the rare property that ticks every box for serious buyers. A 1,200 m² freehold estat…
$2,80M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Mediterranean charm meets practical Bali living in this fully enclosed one-bedroom villa com…
$139,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
This is a rare off-plan play in Seminyak. You're buying into a locked-down 16-villa gated co…
$412,500
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Property types in Kuta Selatan

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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