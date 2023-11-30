Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

19 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€63,646
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 m²
Floor 1/4
€81,857
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€101,980
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€63,737
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,27M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
€136,125
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€147,506
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
€117,459
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€134,759
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€109,264
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€81,948
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€104,165
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Balangan, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Balangan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
€753,905
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Jimbaran, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Bali, Indonesia The residence features…
€179,107
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/3
€302,297
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
€211,244
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Premium apartments with panoramic windows, spectacular views of the crystal clear ocean
€250,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€136,125
Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

